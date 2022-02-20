Police find missing Shelbyville Teen

Austin Willett's mother said he went missing Thursday and police found him Sunday night.

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. — On Thursday night, Brittany Underwood's family sat down for dinner.

She said her son, Austin Willett, asked if he could go to the car and grab his coat. She told him no, he persisted, and she said she let him go.

Her security cameras then recorded her 15-year-old son walking away from the house, away from the car, and down the sidewalk.

"I just miss him," Underwood told WHAS11 News Sunday night. She said she hoped he was somewhere close, maybe even with friends.

She printed out hundreds of fliers and posted them throughout Shelbyville. "It's just the not knowing that is really hard," she said.

Late Sunday night, she got the news she had been hoping for.

She said the Shelbyville Police Department found Austin and she was able to pick him up and bring him home.

No other information was made available.