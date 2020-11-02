BOONEVILLE, Ky. - The results of a Kentucky audit accuse an elected county clerk of failing to properly perform her duties and leaving nearly $30,000 owed to her county at the end of a recent fiscal year.

The report released by state Auditor Mike Harmon on Monday found that Owsley County Clerk Shanna Oliver didn't reconcile her office's bank account, didn't submit required reports and didn't make some tax payments on time, among other citations.

The audit reviewed financial records through December 2017. Harmon’s office said it would refer the findings to the state attorney general, the Department of Revenue and the Department for Local Government for further action.



