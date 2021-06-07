Louisville officer demoted following investigation of 'offensive language'

A Metro Police spokesperson said Aubrey Gregory was demoted from major to lieutenant on June 1.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A well-known Louisville police officer has been demoted after the department said he used offensive language during a recruiting class.

He had been under investigation since May 21.

Gregory, who was working as the training unit commander, was one of two officers shot during a protest in September.

It was the same day attorney general Daniel Cameron announced his decision in the Breonna Taylor case.

