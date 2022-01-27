'Our family needs a trial' | Family demands justice for son killed by ATV driver

John Rosenbarger V and Tatiana Cahill were on the floodwall on Lower River Rd. on June 30, 2019, when they were hit and killed by a man on an ATV.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two men accused of killing a couple while riding ATVs along the Louisville Loop in 2019 are scheduled to appear in court Monday. After more than two years of waiting, the family of the man who died in the incident said they're worried that they won't get the result they feel they deserve.

John Rosenbarger V and his girlfriend, Tatiana Cahill, were sitting on the floodwall on Lower River Rd. on June 30, 2019, when two ATV drivers rode by. One of the drivers hit the couple, killing them, and then fleeing the scene.

Court records show that Jacob Crain and Matthew Cook are both facing multiple felony charges in the case.

The Commonwealth Attorney's Office is preparing to offer a plea bargain in the case for both men responsible. The deal would include a five-year sentence for Crain, who is the one who hit Rosenbarger and Cahill, and three years for Cook.

Both would go through diversion, but neither would get jail time and their charges could be erased from their record if they follow the conditions set by the court.

Rosenbarger's family, who spoke with WHAS11 for the first time, said that's not enough.

"Our family needs a trial," said John Rosenbarger III, his grandfather. "We want to see these guys talking to twelve people, convincing them that they'd done is okay. What the Commonwealth's Attorney is suggesting is not justice. It's not justice for us at all. We don't get to walk away from this, we have to carry this the rest of our lives."

First Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Erwin Roberts, also serving as a spokesperson for the Office, said prosecutor Kristi Gray -- representing the Rosenbarger family -- recommended that both men be indicted for reckless homicide, but the grand jury denied it. Instead, the jury chose to hone in only on charges of tampering with evidence and leaving the scene of the incident.

Roberts believes the plea deal is the best option for conviction -- and the closest the family will come to justice in this case.

Meanwhile, John's mother Kim Rosenbarger demands better. She said her family needs more for full closure.

"I don't want them to make the decisions on my son's life. I want the public to, which is a jury," Rosenbarger said.

Crain and Cook are scheduled to appear in Jefferson County Circuit Court at 9:45 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 31.

Contact reporter Isaiah Kim-Martinez at ikimmartin@whas11.com. You can follow him on Twitter (@isaiah_km) and Facebook.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.