KSP: Two dead after ATV crash in Kentucky

The ATV was traveling west when it overturned and ejected both occupants, the Kentucky State Police said.

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. — Two people are dead after a single ATV vehicle crash on Kentucky Route 221 in Harlan County.

Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Harlan responded to reports of the collision around 9:44 p.m. on Sunday, according to KSP.

The ATV was traveling west when it overturned and ejected both occupants, KSP said.

Matthew Creech, 34, of Bledsoe was driving the vehicle. Christy Creech, 40, of Bledsoe was the passenger. They both were transported by EMS to Harlan Appalachian Regional Healthcare, according to KSP.

Both occupants were pronounced dead at the hospital, KSP said.