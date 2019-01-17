NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — (WHAS11) -- Brooks Houck of Bardstown was back in a Nelson County Courtroom on Jan. 17, appearing in front of a judge on felony theft charges.

Attorneys on the case continue to disagree on where the defendant will find a fair trial.

In 2018, Houck’s attorney filed a motion to have his trial moved from Nelson County where law enforcement have named Houck the main suspect in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers.

Rogers went missing in 2015. Houck is her former boyfriend.

Houck’s attorney said his client can not get a fair trial in Nelson County or any adjacent counties because of media coverage of his alleged involvement in the high profile Rogers case.

He is facing multiple felony theft charges after police said he was caught on camera stealing shingles from Lowe’s.

The attorneys could not reach an agreement on a venue change in court on Jan. 17, so the judge will decide and present his decision on Feb. 7.

