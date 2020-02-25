GEORGETOWN, Indiana — A former Georgetown police officer is now seeking legal action against his former employer.

"When you have tried to do everything right to so long and then you are publicly accused of misconduct, that affects you," said Dustin White, the attorney representing former Georgetown Police Sgt Charles Morgan.

White says an investigation into alleged misconduct by the officer has damaged his reputation. The town investigated Morgan along with Chief Dennis Kunkel for misconduct in September 2019.

Morgan has been cleared of any suspicion, but White says the damage has been done.

"He's young so it's going to be on the internet for the rest of his life," said White.

Now White has filed a tort claim requesting $700,000 from the town. White says that's because Morgan still doesn't know why he was investigated.

"We still do not have any complaint that was alleged," said White.

According to an Indiana law that went into effect in July 2019, officers investigating a fellow officer for misconduct are required to provide a copy of the complaint against them, as long as one exists. According to law, officers being interviewed should also be given a statement of rights. White says Morgan was never given one.

"To be put out in the public like that, it was really troubling for him."

Now Morgan and White are waiting for the town to respond. WHAS reached out to the town attorney but have not yet heard back.

