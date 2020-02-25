LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A lawsuit has been filed against officials at Iroquois High School and a group of students after an attorney claimed his client was beaten in the school’s bathroom, leaving him with a broken jaw.

According to Attorney Ted Gordon, his client, Cameron Skaggs, was a student at Iroquois High School when the alleged attack happened on November 14, 2019.

Gordon released a series of photos of Skaggs in the hospital, showing his injuries.

Attorney says Iroquois student beaten in school's bathroom Attorney says Iroquois student beaten in school's bathroom Iroquois High School Student, Cameron Skaggs' injuries Iroquois High School Student, Cameron Skaggs' injuries Iroquois High School Student, Cameron Skaggs' injuries Iroquois High School Student, Cameron Skaggs' injuries Iroquois High School Student, Cameron Skaggs' injuries Iroquois High School Student, Cameron Skaggs' injuries Iroquois High School Student, Cameron Skaggs' injuries Iroquois High School Student, Cameron Skaggs' injuries

Shortly after the incident, Damon Simmons, a student, was arrested. Simmons was charged with second degree assault and criminal mischief. He pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Three other students were served petitions. They were each charged with second degree assault, second degree criminal mischief, wanton endangerment and unlawful imprisonment.

JCPS continues to investigate the incident.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

RELATED: 18-year-old suspect pleads not guilty in school bathroom assault

RELATED: LMPD: Student arrested in Iroquois High School bathroom assault

RELATED: JCPS investigating alleged assault in bathroom at Iroquois High School

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.