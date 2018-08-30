LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS) -- TJ Smith said he has worked hundreds of hit-and-run cases during his 29 years as a personal injury attorney, and lately, he seems to be especially busy.

"I've seen more cases in the last year than I've seen almost in the last 28 combined," he said.

Early Thursday morning, a man riding a bike was hit and killed by a driver in a white pick-up truck on Westport Road near Westport Middle School. Tuesday night, another person riding a bike was hit and killed by someone driving a U-Haul truck on Preston Highway. On August 18, a 15-year-old boy was injured in a hit-and-run by a car on Shelbyville Road in St. Matthews. In July, police found a woman who was killed in a hit and run near Valhalla Golf Course.

"My theory is it is generally impairment. These people are afraid of that charge," Smith said. "They're afraid of getting a vehicular manslaughter charge or assault charge and going to jail."

While the fear of jail time may scare people into leaving an accident, Smith said it's not worth it. He said while most accidents may open someone up to civil penalties like an injury lawsuit, running away can take an accident and turn it into criminal charges.

"When the police get involved and the Commonwealth Attorney gets involved, we're talking about time in jail in an orange jumpsuit," he said.

Smith said if you are the victim of a hit-and-run, first make sure you are safe, then try and et any identifying information about the driver or the car. People should also take photos of the scene, according to Smith, which could help an attorney during a civil case.

"Nobody would take the money I'm able to give them over their health," he said. "All I can do is get them money. I can't make them well. And that's the frustrating part for me and that's the frustrating part for the individual."

According to Smith, everyone should make sure their insurance has uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage, which he said can help if someone is the victim of a hit-and-run.

