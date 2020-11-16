Judge dismisses all charges against Attica Scott, other protesters

Scott and other protesters were charged with two misdemeanors after the county attorney dropped felony rioting charges.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A judge has dismissed all charges against Kentucky state Rep. Attica Scott, community organizer Shameka Parrish-Wright and 16 other protesters who were arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges during Breonna Taylor protests Sept. 24.

Scott and the protesters, including her 19-year-old daughter Ashanti, were steps away from First Unitarian Church — a place offering sanctuary for protesters after curfew — when they were arrested. Police said someone threw a flare into the Louisville Free Public Library's main branch.

The protesters faced felony rioting charges for the damage, however video posted to Scott's Instagram showed she was on the opposite side of the building. The representative called the charges "bogus," talking about her work to fully fund Louisville's libraries.

"The absurdity of trying to claim that I would burn down the library in district 41 that Black people so desperately need is something that we all need to fight against," Scott said.

Crowd cheers as the ladies walk out of the courthouse @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/fR3J2lerqH — Senait Gebregiorgis (@SenaitTV) November 16, 2020

Jefferson County Attorney Mike O'Connell later said there was no evidence to show Scott and the other protesters were guilty of the felonies, dropping the charge but keeping two misdemeanors for unlawful assembly and failure to disperse.

On Monday, a judge dismissed all charges against Scott and the 17 other protesters.

