Felony charges dropped for Attica Scott, other protesters

Scott's attorney pleaded not guilty to other misdemeanor charges following her arrest at a September protest.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Felony charges have been dropped for Kentucky state Rep. Attica Scott and 17 other protesters arrested after police said someone threw a flare into the Louisville Free Public Library's main branch Sept. 24.

Scott, her daughter and other protesters were steps away from First Unitarian Church -- a place offering sanctuary for protesters after curfew -- when they were arrested.

They faced felony rioting charges for the damage, however video posted to Scott's Instagram showed she was on the opposite side of the building. The representative called the charges "bogus," talking about her work to fully fund Louisville's libraries.

"I’m going to fight every, single one of these bogus charges and I’m going to keep showing up for justice for Breonna Taylor," Scott said.

Fellow legislators and advocates spoke out against the charges. Rep. Lisa Willner announced "Attica's Law," a bill request to change the rioting law.

Gov. Andy Beshear said the news of her felony arrest was "hard to believe."

“I think everybody was shocked to even hear about it. She is a fierce advocate for her district," Beshear said. "It is hard to believe. I have not seen any of the information about it, but I hope people take a very careful look."

The other misdemeanor charges against Scott and protesters are still pending. Her attorney pleaded not guilty to the charges Tuesday. The next court hearing is scheduled for November.

