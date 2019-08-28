LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The Communications Workers of America announced that they have ended their unfair labor practice strike against AT&T.

Workers got back to work around 1 p.m. Wednesday after going on strike last Saturday.

Tens of thousands of employees went on strike in more than six states across the country.

In Louisville workers were accusing the company of "unfair labor practices.”

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders stopped by Louisville to support the movement.

A statement from the Communications Workers of America Union said, "The last four days showed the company that we would not back down until they bargained with us in good faith. This was a historic strike that showed the power that working people have when they join together.”