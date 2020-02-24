LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dozens of AT&T volunteers sprung into action to clean a playground in the Beechmont neighborhood.

AT&T Kentucky has partnered with the City of Louisville to provide a new playground to the center.

The president of the Kentucky division says company employees voted to have the Beechmont Community Center cleaned up.

“To me it's about being involved in your community – giving back where we all live and work. I mean the fact that our call center is right across the street there and the call center employees are involved here in their community. Many of them live in this community,” Hood Harris said.

A ribbon cutting and formal dedication of the playground is set to take place later this spring.

