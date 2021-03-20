'I can't believe you guys exist': Over $2 million donated to sons of Atlanta spa shooting victim Hyun Jung Grant

The verified GoFundMe was posted Friday and by Saturday morning donations were already over $2.2 million.

ATLANTA — After the heartbreaking and senseless killings that took place at multiple metro Atlanta spas earlier this week, there has been an outpouring of love from around the country.

One of the ways people are showing their support for the families who lost loved ones is through donation.

The verified GoFundMe created by Hyun Jung Grant's two sons has already raised over $2 million in one day.

"My mother can rest easy knowing I have the support of the world with me," one of the brothers wrote in an update on the site.

51-year-old Grant was one of the women killed in the shooting at Gold Spa off Piedmont Road. Her sons describe her as a hardworking and dedicated single mother.

"She was one of my best friends and the strongest influence on who we are today," one of her sons wrote.

With the rest of their family in South Korea, the brothers said they are now left to figure everything out, including a new living situation.

"Losing her has put a new lens on my eyes on the amount of hate that exists in our world," her son explained in the original post.

After seeing the outpouring of love and support, the brothers shared an update thanking people for donating, sharing, and providing hope.

"To put it bluntly, I can't believe you guys exist," one of the brothers wrote when explaining their gratitude.

They say the money will be used to lay their mother to rest, and help them rebuild their lives and take care of day to day needs.

"Thank you everyone and please share whatever care and kindness you have shown here to anyone you know that feels scared or unsure about the world we live in," said the brothers.

This fundraiser has verified by GoFundMe. The company says they have been actively monitoring the site for fraudulent accounts, and work with legitimate organizers to ensure the money is transferred to the right place.

GoFundMe has also launched the #StopAsianHate initiative which "provides a centralized, rallying point for those who want to donate and support."