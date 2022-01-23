Fulton County deputy catches burglary in progress at his home, shoots and kills suspect, GBI says

Officers were dispatched around 12:04 a.m. Sunday to an area near Springside Drive and Macon Drive in southeast Atlanta.

ATLANTA — A Fulton County Sheriff's deputy was returning from home from work just before midnight Saturday when he received a notification from a doorbell camera that showed a man breaking into his house, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said on Sunday.

Atlanta Police officers were dispatched around 12:04 a.m. Sunday to an area near Springside Drive and Macon Drive in southeast Atlanta.

When the deputy arrived at the house, the GBI said he saw the man from the video walking away from the home carrying tools and other items. The deputy was driving his personal car and was still wearing his uniform and equipment.

The deputy followed the man as he walked away along an unpaved, gravel road, the GBI said in a released statement. The man went into the woods as the deputy approached. That's when they say the deputy got out of his car and an altercation began in the woods.

At that point, the GBI said the deputy shot the man.

Responding APD officers located the deputy performing CPR on the man. He was transported to Grady Hospital where he later died.

Officers said the back door of the deputy's house was kicked in. Property located in the woods belonged to the deputy, the GBI said.