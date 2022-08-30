Man with prior felony convictions found on JCPS property, LMPD says

Dillon Sutherland, 30, has been charged with having a gun on school property and being in possession of a firearm as a person with prior felonies.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man is in custody after police say he was found with a gun on Jefferson County Public School property.

30-year-old Dillon Sutherland was arrested Tuesday morning outside Atkinson Elementary School in the Portland neighborhood.

According to his arrest citation, a School Security Officer observed Sutherland looking into the windows of vehicles in the school's parking lot. When the SSO approached him, Sutherland attempted to hide behind a dumpster.

LMPD says when officers arrived, they witnessed an object in Sutherland's right pant pocket and what appeared to be the butt of a handgun sticking out.

Sutherland was then placed under arrest and a 9mm handgun was found in his pocket with 13 rounds in the magazine.

Sutherland has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property and being in possession of a firearm as a person convicted of prior felonies.

He is currently being held on a $2,500 cash bond and is expected to be in court for his arraignment Wednesday morning.

