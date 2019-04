LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Art students at Atherton High School need your help winning $75,000 for their program.

The shoe company "Vans" is hosting a national shoe design contest and a design by Atherton students has been placed in the top 50.

You can help them win by voting daily, until voting ends on May 3.

You can find a like to the "Vans Custom Culture" contest by clicking here. The top five finalists will be announced during the week of May 6.

Jefferson County Public Schools