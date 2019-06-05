LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Atherton High School has made it to the final round in a national shoe design contest.

Atherton made it to the top 5 along with other schools from across the nation in a contest sponsored by popular shoe brand, Vans.

Officials with Jefferson County Public Schools shared the news Monday via social media.

The Vans Custom Culture contest’s mission is to “inspire and empower high school students” to embrace creativity through art and design while bringing attention to underfunded arts programming in schools.

An estimated 500 schools nationwide participated in the contest.

Atherton has won at least $10,000 for the school’s art program and still has a chance to take home the top prize of $75,000 when the winner is announced the week of May 13.

The winner of the program also receives a free barbecue with a special musical performance provided by Vans.

