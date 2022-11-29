Louisville ATF, US Marshals offering $20K reward each for 2 Louisville fugitives

Authorities say both men should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville men are wanted on federal charges and the U.S. Marshals and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are offering combined rewards of up to $20,000 each for information regarding their whereabouts.

The two men, 27-year-old Chicoby Summers and 28-year-old Jerlen Horton, are both wanted on federal narcotics charges as well as bond violation and supervised release violation charges following a November 2021 incident.

According to the Louisville ATF, both are allegedly associated with the Victory Park Crips, "a violent street gang operating in the west end of Louisville" and were subjects of a joint investigation between Louisville Metro Police and the ATF.

Police say back in November of last year, as investigators closed in on their location to arrest the men, they escaped custody by ramming police vehicles and engaging in a high-speed pursuit.

During that chase, Summers allegedly removed his ankle monitor.

Investigators say the two men are likely together and numerous leads have come in from across the country including San Bernardino and Los Angeles, California; Nashville, Tennessee; and Atlanta, Georgia.

Summers is described by police as a Black man, standing 6 feet tall and weighing 240 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Horton is described by police as a Black man, standing 5'9" and weighing 190 pounds. He also has black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say both men should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information regarding either man's location is urged to contact law enforcement. Information may be submitted via the USMS Tips App or by calling the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED2.

