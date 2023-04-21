Gun used in Louisville bank mass shooting likely won't be auctioned

The ATF confirmed with WHAS11 News they had the gun in their possession on Thursday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new statement from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) helped clarify the future of the gun used in the Old National Bank mass shooting.

Thursday, the ATF confirmed with WHAS11 News they had the gun as evidence in their federal investigation into the incident.

They said they would be following federal laws when it comes to what happens to the bank shooter's gun.

In a statement on Friday they clarified, saying, "In general, firearms seized by the ATF in federal investigations are disposed of in accordance with federal law and are not transferred to KSP for auction."

The 25-year-old shooter used an AR-15 he legally purchased to open fire on a conference room in the Old National Bank where employees were meeting on Monday, April 10. Five people were killed and several others were injured.

In a statement, his family has previously said they want the gun destroyed.

"This tragedy is yet another indication that meaningful, common sense gun safety measures must be enacted. We respectfully urge the Kentucky state legislature to lead the way by changing Kentucky law to remove the gun auction provision," the family said.

