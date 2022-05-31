Louisville-area swim club sends swimmers to hospital after 'assumed' chlorine leak

According to the Glen Oaks Swim Team, swimmers who were practicing at the Glen Oaks Country Club on Tuesday were likely exposed.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Members of a northeast Louisville swim team were treated at hospital after an assumed chlorine leak.

They are urging anyone who was at the practice to shower, wash their hair, flush your eyes and scrub down as much as possible because symptoms could develop later due to the exposure.

Those symptoms include drowsiness, lethargy, trouble breathing, and coughing. If anyone should develop any of those, they are asked to head to the emergency room.

