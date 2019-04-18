Bad behavior at youth sporting events is on the minds of local sports directors after a basketball coach assaulted a referee in western Kentucky.

McCracken County prosecutors upgraded Keyon Menifield's charge to felony assault after looking over the medical records of the victim he knocked out during a travel ball tournament, according to police.

The commissioner of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association wrote a letter to parents earlier this year asking them to "pump the brakes" on their conduct. He wants them, along with the officials, to have more self-control.

Kevin Woods is part owner of MidAmerica Sports Center East and is in charge of overseeing dozens of kids in a developmental league. Twelve years in and he's still having to remind some parents to keep their emotions in check. "As parents, we have to take responsibility and we have to cool it," he told WHAS11.

Even before kids hit the basketball court, Woods sets boundaries for their parents, coaching them on the policies of proper conduct.

"We talk to our parents before we start playing about good sportsmanship," he said

He says he's seen a few hot heads - parents objecting to a call and becoming confrontational with a coach or an official. It's why he now hires a police officer to attend every game.

"There were fights and shouting matches in the NBA games last night. These kids are watching that and they are bringing the same thing to the court," Woods said.

"I think we all have to keep in mind that this is just a game for the kids," said parent Karri Keys. She tried to keep it low-key while watching her son from the stands. She knows mistakes can be made but says she hasn't seen any arguments.

"You don't want your child to learn that kind of behavior and parents are the example," Keys said.

Woods says without officials there wouldn't be games. While parents want to cheer to their heart's content for their children, he also says there needs to be some constraint.

"It's not how many points you score or did your team win. It's about your attitude. And so, if we can teach having the right attitude, these players will be very successful in the game of life," Woods said.