LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the largest Asian lantern festivals in the country is right here at the Louisville Zoo and it opens on Thursday. The ‘Wild Lights: Asian Lantern Festival’ runs from March 5 through April 25.

The display features more than 2,000 lanterns in 65 “larger-than-life scenes” including a shark tunnel and a fairy forest. There are also interactive displays where you can jump and swing through illuminated scenes.

Nearly two dozen artisans in residence helped put together the display in Louisville. There are two never-before-seen lanterns that were made just for the zoo including a snow leopard and a Komodo dragon. Other animals include gorillas, giraffes and brightly colored birds.

"It's a feast for the eyes," Kyle Shephard with the Louisville Zoo said.

This festival includes more than just lanterns. Enjoy live traditional Chinese performances 3 times each night at the entertainment stage and try specialty food and drink items throughout the zoo. There are also opportunities to purchase goods representing years of Chinese culture at the Wild Lights Marketplace.

The Wild Lights: Asian Lantern Festival is fun for all ages.

When is the festival open?

The Festival is open on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays starting March 5 through April 25, 2020. You can enjoy the displays from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

There are additional event dates on Monday, March 30 through Wednesday, April 1.

How much do tickets cost?

Louisville Zoo members can buy tickets in advance online for $15.50. Tickets at the zoo's admission gate cost $18.50. If you aren’t a zoo member, you can buy them online for $18.50 and for $20.50 at the gate. There are also four-pack tickets available.

Children 2 and under get in for free.

Tickets are sold by time slot, similar to the zoo's Halloween event tickets, so make sure you're buying tickets for the right time.

You can get more information and buy tickets on the Louisville Zoo’s website.

