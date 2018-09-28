KENTUCKY (WHAS11) -- A major project to fight the spread of Asian carp is being put on hold.

This type of fish had been threatening Kentucky's ecosystem.

A bio-acoustic fish fence, which is essentially a wall of sound and bubbles, was set to be tested in September 2018 at Barkley Dam.

But modifications are needed to be able to protect it from large debris that floats through the dam. It's expected to help block more Asian carp from getting into Barkley and Kentucky Lake. Both of those lakes generate billions of tourism dollars.

The carp have been known to jump out of the water and injure people.

The fish fence is now set to be tested early in 2019.

