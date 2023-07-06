Remembering Ashley Yates | Family details how her death could help thousands more

Countless people gathered around a makeshift memorial, posted up feet from where Ashley Yates lost her life, in Westport Village last Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you or someone you know has experienced or been threatened by domestic violence, call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 1 (800) 656-4673 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1 (800) 799-7233.

The simplest embrace between those in mourning is how the family of Ashley Yates, 35, is keeping her memory alive.

Police said Yates lost her life to gun violence Friday, after leaving work at a men's hair salon.

She was shot in the parking lot at Westport Village, in eastern Jefferson County.

The man accused of shooting her has been identified as Zachary Hines, by the Jefferson County Coroner. He was Yates' on-and-off-again boyfriend.

Police said Hines then took his own life Saturday.

"It's the hugs I miss the most and that I think everyone is going to miss," Rebecca Probus, Ashley's aunt, said. "I believe God is in control of everything. And he's got her now."

Yates's aunt Becky is missing her hugs a little bit extra right now -- as are many.

Countless people gathered around a makeshift memorial, posted up feet from where Yates was shot, in Westport Village.

Ashley's younger brother, Andrew Thompson, was at a loss for words looking at the turnout of the vigil.

"It's like trying to figure out the number pi," Thompson said. "Trying to figure out how many lives that she's touched and how many people she's interacted with."

While reminiscing on the many memories between him and Yates, Thompson said what he'll remember most is how great she was with his two young boys.

"I can remember telling her, that she would be such a good momma," Thompson said, tearing up. "Because of how she was with my boys."

Ashley's family said she was a longtime victim of an abusive relationship.

"Ashley has always served a bigger purpose than herself. And I believe now it is to raise awareness," Thompson said.

Struggling with immeasurable loss, the family of Ashley Yates is also confronted with a silver lining — in her death, Ashley and her message could help thousands more.@KY_Phojo and I share that message on the @WHAS11 Night Team. pic.twitter.com/XroPtmU6R2 — Connor Steffen | WHAS11 (@ConnorSteffenTV) July 7, 2023

"If you see somebody [or] know somebody that's having trouble in their relationship, or you're stuck in an abusive relationship, ask for help and get out," Thompson said.

As Yates's family struggles with unthinkable loss, they're also confronted with a silver lining -- that in her death, her story may help thousands more.

The family is collecting donations to cover Ashley's funeral costs. They said all extra funds will be donated to the St. Jude Foundation and The Center for Women and Families, which helps women struggling to leave abusive relationships.

If you are interested in donating, you can reach the family's GoFundMe page here.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.