Have you seen her? LensAlert issued for missing 34-year-old Louisville woman

Officials said Ashley Bowling was last seen on Washburn Avenue on Aug. 20.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who has been missing since mid-August.

MetroSafe has issued a LensAlert for 34-year-old Ashley Bowling who was last seen near the 400 block of Washburn Avenue on Aug. 20.

Bowling is described as a white female, about 5-feet-4-inches tall, weighing about 200-pounds.

Authorities believe she may be in the area of Ashland, Kentucky, about 100-miles east of Louisville.

If you have seen Bowling or know her whereabouts, you are asked to call 911.

