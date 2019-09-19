LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The announcement of the 2020 corvette has caught the attention of thousands who were excited to see the companies first ever mid engine car.

"We don't build the vehicle until December. So, it's kind of neat because this is the first time people are going to get to see the car and sit in the car and check out all the options behind us here, colors interior options and all that before they take delivery of that car before they pre-order," said Richard Lafleur, a Product Specialist for the Corvette on the East Coast Corvette Tour.

It's also the first time they have had a dealership tour that takes the sleek and slim beauty to about 100 dealerships on this side of the country, alongside a west coast tour.

MORE | Striking GM workers picket outside Corvette plant as contract talks continue

"So now we're coming with direct competition with some of the european exotic supercars that we could never really directly compete against," Lafleur said.

While the crowds are enjoying their view, factory floors at GM motors are empty. Hundreds of thousands are fighting for their contracts. Thirty-three manufacturing plants in nine states are shut down along with 22 parts distribution warehouses.

"It's a lose, lose situation because because we are not making as much money. They're not making as much money. Not making our product is going to start affecting, ya know, people outside of us our suppliers. It's a ripple effect," said Jack Bowers, President of Local 2164 in Bowling Green.

Jason Watson, the shop chairman, said the effect has already begun. "As far as us trying to advance towards beginning production of the mid-engine, that's obviously been halted as well." He explains production of their current model has stopped so they cannot move forward.

Talks between GM and the United Auto Workers are set to continue next Monday but tomorrow morning thousands are expected to be in Bowling Green continuing their strike.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.