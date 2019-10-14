LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As we transition fully into fall, cooler temperatures mean more furnaces will be turned on and firefighters are sending reminders to get them checked before using it this season.

Zoneton and Okolona firefighters responded to a house fire on Hexagon Lane in northern Bullitt County over the weekend.

Crews were able to put the fire out quickly but believe it may have started in the furnace, which had just been turned on for the season.

Firefighters say heating equipment is the leading cause of fires in U.S. homes.

Louisville Gas and Electric recommend these tips:

Service your furnace annually

Inspect your furnace filter regularly. They say clean or replace it based on the manufacturer’s instructions.

