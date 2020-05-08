As COVID plans are laid out, thousands are registered for Street Rod Nationals at the Kentucky Expo Center this weekend

About 5,000 people are expected to be attending. Many will be traveling from other areas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — About 10,000 people show up to the fairgrounds every street for the annual street rods event. An annual tradition many consider a family reunion. This year, about 5,000 are registered leading up to the big event, as COVID as deterred some from coming out.

Polishing their prized possessions and driving them for display. That's what the Kentucky Expo Center usually looks like every year when Street Rod comes to town.

"We're ready I just hope Louisville's ready and I just hope folks will come out and support the event," Jim Rowlett, the Marketing Director for National Street Rod Association, said.

After a tradition of 51 years, and more than 30 of them in Louisville, Rowlett says this year wasn't going to stop that streak. But it will look a little different this weekend.

"Everybody is concerned about the COVID and we are doing the things that we can do to mitigate that," Rowlett said.

The cars will be social distanced from each other, exhibitors will get temperatures taken every day, and everyone will be required to have a mask to enter the building. Today Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear answered questions about the upcoming event.

"It's primarily outside which is good, but we need to make sure we're seeing people wearing facial coverings and in Kentucky it is required," Beshear said. "If they are coming from any of these places they really need to get tested before they leave."

Beshear was referring to the travel advisory in effect with states like Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Idaho. Nevada, South Carolina, Kansas and Mississippi.

Many people have questioned why events like this are allowed to happen but while places like bars are shut down, and restaurants have limited capacity. People like Rowlett say it's much more difficult to social distance in places with less room, than it is to spread out at a location like the fairgrounds.

"Which a lot of people may not realize is the six largest convention center in the country so a lot of space," Stacey Yates, the Vice President of Marketing and Communications with Louisville Tourism, said.

Yates says they have been targeting advertising for events like these to specific areas.

"We've got some programs in place to try to attract that in state business as well as w're monitoring those hot spots," Yates said.

She says they lost all but two events in 2020. Street Rods was one of the two that is still happening and this weekend is projected to bring in about 8 million dollars to the city.

"As a tourism agency we feel very grateful that this convention was able to put together a plan that lays out their protocols and that was approved," Yates said.

Jim says they are doing everything they can to bring a little bit of everyone's favorite tradition, back to life.

"We have to trust people at some point in time to do what's right," Rowlett said.