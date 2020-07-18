As cases grow in Kentucky, COVID-19 testing continues to ramp up

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Slots were full before testing even started.



Councilwoman Kiesha Dorsey says that shows just how important these types of events are.



"It was important to me to make sure that not only did we bring testing to the south end, but that we brought it to the backyard. So literally we are in people’s backyards."



A pop-up COVID-19 testing site at Western High School, received a response from more than 400 people.



"We've had 436 appointments made," she said.



Councilwoman Dorsey partnered with Norton Healthcare to put this on after seeing a lack of testing in Louisville’s south end.



"We knew that there were disparities in it. There have always been health disparities in Louisville we are currently fighting that," she said. "That is why it’s so pivotal to have partners like Norton who see the need, who are willing to step up, not only provide the testing in the backyard but provide it completely free. I mean this is the example of true healthcare in the community, and we're grateful."



As coronavirus cases pick back up, both healthcare professionals and city leaders say access to testing is crucial.



"It is imperative that we get tested and know the status," she said. "If you keep yourself safe, you're keeping others safe, so I think getting tested is part of that whole safety plan of making sure that you're staying safe for you and your family."



Dorsey says she plans to continue partnering with Norton to put these types of events on. Kroger also plans to have a testing site at Southern High School next week.