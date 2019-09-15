LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The arts took center stage in Algonquin Park on Saturday with the unveiling of the Arts in 3D program.

It’s a yearlong integration project dedicated to bringing more arts and cultural experiences to District 3.

“I want to encourage everyone in the community to take advantage of Arts in 3D and embrace the spirit of this program,” Dorsey said. “I was not elected to maintain the status quo; I was elected to make visible and impactful changes. This Partnership not only does that, it will add to vibrancy of this diverse and engaged community.”

The program will offer 5 components including:

School’s Out, Art’s In will provide weekly arts opportunities for students who live in the district- all year. This will include opportunities to see Dance Companies, resident artists, etc.

will provide weekly arts opportunities for students who live in the district- all year. This will include opportunities to see Dance Companies, resident artists, etc. In School Arts will ensure every school in the district receives arts experiences like artist visits to schools and field trips.

will ensure every school in the district receives arts experiences like artist visits to schools and field trips. EngAGE Art - will engage people 55 and up through regular opportunities to attend art events, shows, and experiences.

- will engage people 55 and up through regular opportunities to attend art events, shows, and experiences. Public Art Experiences will highlight musical performances and mural painting.

will highlight musical performances and mural painting. Ticket Bank- will provide opportunities for district residents to receive free tickets to see selected performing arts shows.

Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey has made the program possible through District 3’s Neighborhood Development Funds. She is partnering with the Fund for the Arts.

