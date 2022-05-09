Display your art at the Kentucky State Capitol

The Beshears believe there's no better place for Kentuckians' voices to be represented through art than at the Capitol.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky artists are invited to submit their work for possible exhibition at the state Capitol.

Selected artwork will be displayed for six months in the two main halls of the Capitol and on the Team Kentucky Digital Art Gallery before being returned to the artists, a statement from Gov. Andy Beshear said.

The deadline to submit artwork for consideration for the fall 2022 exhibit is June 3 and pieces will be displayed from July 1 through Dec. 31. The rotation for artwork currently on display ends June 30.

This will be the third rotation of artwork featuring Kentucky artists at the Capitol. The project was started last year as a way to express pride in Kentucky and connect through art during the coronavirus pandemic.

Art Submission Requirements:

Artists may submit two artworks for consideration but must complete separate applications for each.

Artworks must be a minimum size of 18-by-20-inches (including frame) and cannot exceed 48-inches in width. The maximum allowable depth is 4-inches and the maximum weight is 25 pounds.

Artworks should be framed if practicable.

Artworks can be landscape, portrait, or abstract.

The following information should be included with your submission: your name; address, including city and county; phone number; email; the title of artwork; and size of artwork (including frame). You can also include the URL if you have a website where your art is displayed.

Artists also can note whether the artwork is for sale.

If you want to submit your artwork, you can find more information on the gallery's website.

