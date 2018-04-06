LEXINGTON (WHAS11) – Tickets for RED, WHITE & BOOM 2018, at Rupp go on sale Friday, June 8, at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available at RuppArena.com, Ticketmaster.com, the Lexington Center Ticket Office, or by phone at (859) 233-3535.

The standard three-day ticket prices are $299 for VIP, with the following pricing: $199, $149 and $99. Additional fees apply and there are no presales.

The following artists will be at this event:

Friday, August 31 Artists:

• Chris Young

• Cole Swindell

• Rodney Atkins

• Morgan Wallen

• Morgan Evans

Saturday, September 1 Artists:

• Brad Paisley

• TBA (Announced 8/13/18)

• Kane Brown

• Chase Rice

• Ashley McBryde

Sunday, September 2 Artists:

• Toby Keith

• Luke Combs

• David Lee Murphy

• Tyler Farr

• Craig Campbell

