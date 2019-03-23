CLERMONT, Ky. — The three trolls of Bernheim have only been in place for a short time, but it seems some of the jewelry belonging to the little girl troll has gone missing.

The artist behind the Forest Giants in a Giant Forest installation, Thomas Dambo, said he is not upset that the stones from Elina's bracelet have been taken. He said he is proud and honored someone would appreciate his work enough to take a piece of it home, but he hopes visitors will leave it for others to enjoy.

Dambo said as a child he would sometimes want to take beautiful items he found, but as an adult, he knows some things are better left where they can be appreciated by all.

“Most things are better shared,” Dambo said. “Most things thrive in the public eye.”

As the official spokesperson for the trolls, Dambo wanted everyone to know that Elina is not mad about the stolen stones either. He said she likes to look nice, and since she spent so much time collecting the stones, she would like to keep them.

If you would like to help replace the stones (or maybe bring her some nice pine cones), both Dambo and Elina welcome the gifts from visitors.

