Louisville native's artwork sold to fund UofL scholarship for women

Mary Craik started working with fiber art in her 60s. Many of her pieces are political, and some are hanging in the U.S. Embassy in Quito, Ecuador.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An internationally renown Louisville native's artwork is on sale and the proceeds go towards a scholarship for the advancement of women

According to a press release, fiber artist Mary Craik, 95, died in 2019 and left behind about 200 pieces ready to be sold. The money will go towards a scholarship fund for women at the University of Louisville.

In celebration of what would have been her 98th birthday on May 27, Craik's art is being sold at the Garner Narrative Gallery for 75% off through July 2022.

Prices range anywhere from $500 to $5,000.

Women have received either full or partially full scholarships from this fund since 2013. To qualify for the scholarship, the women must “have a commitment to the advancement of women,” according to the release.

The basis of her scholarship fund came from an annuity for life paid to her by St. Cloud State University in St. Cloud, Minnesota. She filed a class-action lawsuit claiming inequity and lack of promotions, tenure and openings for women.

Craik started working with fiber art in her 60s. Many of her pieces are political, and some are hanging in the U.S. Embassy in Quito, Ecuador according to the release.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.