Man killed in shooting at apartment complex near UofL campus

Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was killed early Friday morning on Arthur Ford Court.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Friday morning in the St. Joseph neighborhood.

According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2200 block of Arthur Ford Ct. near S. Preston St. around 2 a.m. on Dec. 18. Arthur Ford Ct. is part of the University Park Apartments complex near the University of Louisville.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20s who had been shot.

Mitchell said the man died at the scene. The man's identity has not yet been released.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating this case and they currently do not have any suspects. If anyone has any information on this incident, they are urged to contact the LMPD anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).

