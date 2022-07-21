'Art in the Park': Louisville hosts art event July 21

All artwork must be submitted by Thursday at noon in person or online.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Art in the Park is back in Louisville's Central Park for the third time and this year there's an emphasis on celebrating all forms of art.

Louisville Parks and Recreation is partnering with Kentucky Shakespeare to bring awareness to not only paintings and crafts but also theatre.

There will be free arts and crafts stations throughout the park and the event will feature a mini art show, as well.

Grecian Mama Food Truck and Froggy's Popcorn will be on site at 6 p.m. for any starving artists out there.

Kentucky Shakespeare will perform The Merry Wives of Windsor with the community at Central Park's amphitheater at 8 p.m. as a part of the 62nd Annual Shakespeare Festival in the park.

Submit your work for the mini art show here and any artwork must be dropped off by noon, July 21, at Joe Creason Administrative Office on Trevilian Way.

