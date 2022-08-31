Officials looking for identity of these subjects in relation to Dollar General fire

Louisville Metro Arson Bureau is actively investigating the origin and cause of the fire.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Safe dispatched fire companies to 7427 3rd Street Rd. on a report of a structure fire at Dollar General on Aug. 21 around 5 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a large working fire.

Louisville Metro Arson Bureau is actively investigating the origin and cause of the fire.

Arson investigators are seeking assistance to identify the subjects depicted in these images.

It is believed that they may have information pertinent to the investigation of the fire that occurred at Dollar General.

They were seen driving a newer black Kia Forte.

Please contact Louisville Metro Arson Bureau at 502-574-3721 or the anonymous Tip Line 502-574-LMPD (5673).

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS ONE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.