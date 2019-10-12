LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Oldham Co. Police say they have made an arrest in the Thanksgiving robbery at Thornton's.

Police identified 55-year-old Terry Larue was one of the individuals involved in the robbery as well as the driver of the vehicle that struck Thornton's clerk, Ralph Shain.

Shain later died in the hospital after sustaining injuries at the scene, .

Larue is facing charges of first degree manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident-failure. He is being held on bond for $1 million cash.

The investigation of this crime and the search for the second individual involved is continuing.

