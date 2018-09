JEFFERSONVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Police in Jeffersonville say DNA evidence led to an arrest in a murder last month.

Leevi Emery is charged with murder in the death of Stevie Cornett.

Cornett's body was found inside her home on East Chestnut Street on August 6, but investigators say she died on July 27.

Police say DNA evidence and fingerprints left at the scene led them to Emery, and he was arrested at the Clark County Jail where he was jailed for an unrelated charge.

