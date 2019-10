FRENCH LICK, Ind. — A man was arrested and charged in the 2016 murder of James Bryson.

Bryson was found dead in his French Lick, Indiana home on December 27, 2016.

Cody Gabrel was arrested in October 2019 on murder and burglary charges. He is currently being held at the Orange County Jail.

