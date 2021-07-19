Community weighs in on Louisville's American Rescue Plan funding

Responses from community members ranged from childcare, to libraries, to community health. One of the top concerns was affordable housing.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Council has $340 million dollars to spend and they want the community's thoughts on what it should go toward.

It was a packed house at the Southwest Regional Library Monday evening where council members held their second of three public hearings on the city's American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding.

Responses from community members ranged from childcare, to libraries, to community health. One of the top concerns was affordable housing.

"Quality, affordable housing is not only one of the most foundational needs for the health of a family, but also for the health of a city as a whole," said Affordable Housing Trust Fund advocate Claire Morgan. "Getting families into stable housing strengthens the entire community."

The Coalition for the Homeless is asking for $100 million of the federal funds be spent on housing, with another $20 million for a housing stability team.

The final public hearing on ARP funds will be held from 6-8 p.m. at the West broadway Church of Christ on July 16.

