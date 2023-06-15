Remains of World War II soldier to be buried in Radcliff, Kentucky

Born in Dana, Indiana, Army Pfc. Leonard E. Adams was killed in action in January 1945; he was 25 years old.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An Indiana native who served during World War II will be buried in Radcliff, Kentucky at the veterans cemetery on June 23.

According to a news release, Army Pfc. Leonard E. Adams was assigned to Headquarters Company, 3rd Battalion, 157th Infantry Regiment, 45th Infantry Division during the war.

Born in Dana, Indiana, he was killed in action in January 1945; he was 25 years old.

Part of his unit was helping five companies who tried to secure terrain in France when they were surrounded by German forces.

His body could not be recovered because of the fighting, and after the war, his remains couldn't be identified by the American Graves Registration Command. He was among 36 other sets of remains that couldn't be identified.

His remains were buried at a cemetery in Belgium and would stay there until he was disinterred in July 2021 for analysis according to the release.

He was just identified last year.

A rosette will be placed next to his name on the Walls of the Missing at the Epinal American Cemetery in France to indicate he has been found.

