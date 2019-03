LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The man accused of stealing more than $900 from an armored truck and then fleeing to Connecticut has been returned to Kentucky.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office told WHAS11 News that Mark Espinosa had his first court appearance on Monday for those federal charges.

Espinosa faces 5 charges including theft and money laundering.

His next court date has not been set.