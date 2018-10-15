SAHUARITA, Ariz. - Walden Grove High School's Performing Arts Crew dance team has gone viral once again. The crew is no stranger to fame after having gone viral for several of its pop culture-inspired dances in the past.

The crew was even on America's Got Talent's 13th season, making it to the quarterfinals.

This time, it was the dance crew's Harry Potter themed dance at the school's September homecoming assembly that is catching eyes from all over the world. The video on YouTube already has nearly 2.5 million views.

The nearly seven-minute routine follows Harry Potter's journey to Hogwarts, his first flying lesson and a fight with Voldemort.

Other dance routines by the crew that have garnered millions of views online include their Wizard of Oz performance at the homecoming assembly in 2017 and their Pixar-inspired routine at the 2016 homecoming assembly.

We can't to see what the crew has in store for the 2019.

