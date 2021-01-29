Are snow days over thanks to virtual learning?

Snow days usually mean sleeping in or playing out in the snow but when going to work or school is as simple as logging into a laptop, snow days could be over.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Snow days usually mean sleeping in or kids playing out in the snow but when going to work or school is as simple as logging into a laptop, it could mean the beginning of the end of those days.

"No instruction was interrupted [Thursday] due to the inclement weather so that is an opportunity that we have seen as we've been in NTI and our students and teachers are used to virtual learning and instruction," spokesperson for Jefferson County Public Schools, Renee Murphy said.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced school districts like JCPS to find new ways to teach students through non-traditional instruction, but Murphy doesn't want to completely rule out snow days when it comes to future academic years.

"We'll have to see if NTI would be an option but we know for right now we have the system and structure in place when there is inclement weather," Murphy said. "While our buildings are still closed, we can still have learning and we can still have virtual class."

Some schools are holding in-person classes during the pandemic, but some of them like Oldham County still chose to call off classes on Thursday.

"We have lots of people who can't work from home it's a very complex situation because there are even upper executives that can't work from home," executive director of Louisville downtown partnership, Rebecca Matheny said.

Matheny works with small and large business owners in downtown Louisville. She said working from home doesn't mean snow days are completely out of the picture.

"It's still really hard to tell what the future holds," Matheny said. "Nobody is really certain what workspace and what work life is going to look like when the pandemic is over and the economy is fully changed."

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.