LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — The Archdiocese of Louisville released its report concerning sexual abuse in the church.

No specific names of priests credibly accused of abuse were released in the report, but the report from the chancellor noted there were close to 200 known cases of sexual abuse of children before the 1980's in the Archdiocese of Louisville.

The report says 12 settlements were paid to victims in the '80s and '90s. By 2003, there were no priests or employees with known and credible cases of abuse still in ministry.

The report also details church policies concerning sexual abuse and programs offered for survivors of sexual abuse.

You can read the full report released by The Record here.

