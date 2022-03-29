Louisville's first Black archbishop to be installed during ceremony

Archbishop Shelton Fabre of Louisiana will be installed during a ceremony at the Kentucky International Convention Center on Wednesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A large number of visiting clergy are in town to welcome Louisville’s new archbishop.

Archbishop Shelton Fabre of Louisiana will be installed during a ceremony at the Kentucky International Convention Center on Wednesday.

Fabre becomes the city’s first Black archbishop and its fifth leader of the Catholic Church overall, replacing Joseph Kurtz who is retiring.

He previously served as archbishop of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux and serves as the chair of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Ad Hoc Committee Against Racism. Fabre also serves on the board of Catholic Relief Services.

Doors open at 12:45 p.m. with the ceremony starting at 2 p.m.

Following the installation, Archbishop Fabre will greet the public during a reception in the 4th Street lobby at the Convention Center.

