'These kids are carrying guns': Louisville mother pleads for action as 15-year-old son remains in ICU

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville mother is praying for the full recovery of her 15-year-old son who is still in the hospital after a shooting in late April.

Over the past four weeks, Andrea Gomez Sanchez has spent countless nights at the bedside of her son, Jose Baca, who remains in the ICU after multiple surgeries. Jose is off the ventilator but still needs assistance breathing.

Back on April 24, Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) reported a teenager was found shot along Fordhaven Road in southwest Jefferson County. Police said everyone involved in the shooting was accounted for.

Jose is expected to survive but has a long road to recovery -- speaking to the number of non-deadly shootings that still cause families immense suffering.

Sanchez wants to bring awareness to this fact, as day by day she has to read her son's lips just to communicate.

She also tells WHAS11 her son was hanging out with another teenage boy when the shooting happened and points to the accessibility of guns as being a huge part of the problem.

"These kids are carrying guns -- they're taking them into schools, they're taking them into our homes, they're taking them into our streets of Louisville," Sanchez said. "People are giving our kids access to these guns, people are not locking their guns up well enough. They're hurting other kids."

Sanchez says parents themselves need to step up on educating their kids at a young on the dangers of firearms.

If you'd like to help, a GoFundMe page has been set up for the family to help with medical costs.

