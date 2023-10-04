Officials to host meeting about home found with hazardous materials

It will be at the Highview Baptist Church on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Louisville Metro Emergency Services (LMES) and the Kentucky Department for Environmental Protection (KYDEP) will give an update on the Applegate Lane home on Thursday.

According to a news release, they will introduce a plan to clean up the hazardous materials found at the home. They will also be available to answer questions.

The EPA plans to "demolish the property using a controlled, mechanical approach" with the help of LMES and KYDEP.

EPA officials will also address any concerns and safety questions brought forth by the community.

It will be at the Highview Baptist Church on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The city initially ordered a "controlled burn" on the home at the beginning of August after talking to emergency officials and experts.

Authorities found more than 20 hazardous chemicals and several explosive substances inside the 6213 home. Officials with the EPA even found mercury within the fenced area of 6211 Applegate Lane.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.